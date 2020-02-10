Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Fay Petry Bennett. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Juanita Fay Petry Bennett, 84, of Westminster passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. She was the beloved wife of John Lee Bennett. Juanita was born on September 27, 1935 at home in Carroll County to the late Freedom Estella and Charles Woodrow Petry. In addition to her husband, she is survived by 5 children; Freida Johnston of Hampstead, Kenneth Barrick and wife Helen of Westminster, Loretta Lewis of Fort Myers, FL, Steven Barrick of Towson and Lois Shanks and husband Jeff of Westminster, and daughter-in-law Terry Kehoe Barrick. She will be missed by her 7 grandchildren; Robert, Annie, Charlie, Zach, Deena, Brittany and Aisling and 7 great-grandchildren; Jace, Carter, Lily, Jane, Elora, Annalyn and Maximus, as well as many nieces and nephews. Juanita worked for thirty years at Random House in the billing and administration departments. She was a member of the Elvis Fan Club. She loved classic country "real" music and was a a former member of the Red Hat Society. In addition to her parents, Juanita was predeceased by her son Dean Edward Barrick, her sister Estella Mae Williams and her brother Charles Edward Petry. Her family will receive visitors on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Papp officiating. Interment will be at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery in Owings Mills at a future date. Online condolences may be offered to her family at

Juanita Fay Petry Bennett, 84, of Westminster passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. She was the beloved wife of John Lee Bennett. Juanita was born on September 27, 1935 at home in Carroll County to the late Freedom Estella and Charles Woodrow Petry. In addition to her husband, she is survived by 5 children; Freida Johnston of Hampstead, Kenneth Barrick and wife Helen of Westminster, Loretta Lewis of Fort Myers, FL, Steven Barrick of Towson and Lois Shanks and husband Jeff of Westminster, and daughter-in-law Terry Kehoe Barrick. She will be missed by her 7 grandchildren; Robert, Annie, Charlie, Zach, Deena, Brittany and Aisling and 7 great-grandchildren; Jace, Carter, Lily, Jane, Elora, Annalyn and Maximus, as well as many nieces and nephews. Juanita worked for thirty years at Random House in the billing and administration departments. She was a member of the Elvis Fan Club. She loved classic country "real" music and was a a former member of the Red Hat Society. In addition to her parents, Juanita was predeceased by her son Dean Edward Barrick, her sister Estella Mae Williams and her brother Charles Edward Petry. Her family will receive visitors on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Papp officiating. Interment will be at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery in Owings Mills at a future date. Online condolences may be offered to her family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close