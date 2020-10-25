Judith A. Almony, 77, of Hampstead passed away on October 23, 2020. She was born on September 7, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late H. Paul and Frances E. (nee Weaver) Koenig. Judith attended Franklin High School and obtained a B.S. from Frostburg State University. Judith was a teacher at Reisterstown Elementary School in Baltimore County where she taught for over forty years. She touched the lives of many children. Judith was devoted to her family and friends. She had an enthusiasm for life. Judith enjoyed celebrating holidays with family. She was an excellent cook who loved entertaining. She was an avid pig collector. Judith loved singing and dancing. She was a good poet who could write witty rhymes. Judith loved travelling and enjoyed time at the beach. She attended many crab feasts and bull roasts. Judith liked going out to eat and shopping. Judith was fun-loving and a joy to all who met her and will be missed dearly by many family members and friends. She is survived by her daughter Amy D. Almony of Hampstead; son Derek R. Almony and his wife Wendy of Upperco; grandchildren Dustin and Helena Almony; brother Jack Koenig and his wife Maria of Westminster; two nieces, and numerous cousins. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9pm at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11am. Interment in Emory Church Cemetery. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com