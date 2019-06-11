Judith "Judy" Ann Linnbaum, 79, of Hampstead, passed away on Sunday June 9, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village . Born November 4, 1939 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late George and Evelyn Katherine (Henry) Will. She was the wife of Edward G. Linnbaum, Jr., her husband of nearly 60 years. She had been a teacher's assistant at Christ Lutheran Nursery School prior to her retirement. Surviving in addition to her husband are children Kathy Ann Perkey and husband Douglas of Mt. Pleasant, SC; Michael Edward Linnbaum and wife Teresa of Mary Esther, FL and Lisa Marie Malecki and husband Ron of Hampstead; granddaughters, Rachael Perkey Huff and Gabrielle Elizabeth Linnbaum; grandson, Christopher Edward Linnbaum; great-grandson, Jasper Douglas Huff. Pursuant to her wishes, she will be cremated and services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by ELINE FUNERAL HOME, Hampstead.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 11, 2019