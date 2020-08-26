1/
Judith Ann Taylor
1951 - 2020
Judith Ann Taylor, 69 of Manchester, MD, passed peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at FutureCare Cherrywood in Reisterstown, MD. Born July 28, 1951 in Baltimore she was the daughter of the late Oscar Lee and Rubye Lee Brown Taylor. Judith was a retired systems analyst for the Social Security Administration. She loved cats and enjoyed gardening. She is survived by her brother and sister in law: Jeffrey Lee and Hue Taylor and a nephew: Ricky Lee Taylor. Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
