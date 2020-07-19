Judith E. Mullinix, 71, of Mount Airy, passed from this life on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville. She was the wife of John M. Mullinix, Sr. her husband of 47 years. Born on December 5, 1948, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Albert W. and Emma Grace Brandenburg Molesworth. She worked for the Damascus Courier Gazette for a number of years; but mostly loved being a homemaker and taking care of her family. Judy and John were avid campers. She loved watching animals in nature during their trips. Judy enjoyed country music and trips to Dover Downs Casino. Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons: John M. Mullinix, Jr. and wife Amy of Woodbine and Steven Mullinix and wife Jodi of Mt. Airy; five grandchildren: Caleigh Mullinix and Becca Mullinix both of Woodbine, Will Mullinix, Glendee Mullinix and Miley Mullinix all of Mt. Airy; two sisters: Anita Fry and husband Bobby of Monrovia and Krissy Molesworth and husband Richard of Mt. Airy; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and relatives. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Wednesday, July 22, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mt. Airy where a memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Post 10076, Mt. Airy, 107 S. Main St. Mt. Airy, 21771. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com
