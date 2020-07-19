1/1
Judith E. Mullinix
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith E. Mullinix, 71, of Mount Airy, passed from this life on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Birch Manor Healthcare Center in Sykesville. She was the wife of John M. Mullinix, Sr. her husband of 47 years. Born on December 5, 1948, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Albert W. and Emma Grace Brandenburg Molesworth. She worked for the Damascus Courier Gazette for a number of years; but mostly loved being a homemaker and taking care of her family. Judy and John were avid campers. She loved watching animals in nature during their trips. Judy enjoyed country music and trips to Dover Downs Casino. Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons: John M. Mullinix, Jr. and wife Amy of Woodbine and Steven Mullinix and wife Jodi of Mt. Airy; five grandchildren: Caleigh Mullinix and Becca Mullinix both of Woodbine, Will Mullinix, Glendee Mullinix and Miley Mullinix all of Mt. Airy; two sisters: Anita Fry and husband Bobby of Monrovia and Krissy Molesworth and husband Richard of Mt. Airy; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and relatives. The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM on Wednesday, July 22, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mt. Airy where a memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Post 10076, Mt. Airy, 107 S. Main St. Mt. Airy, 21771. Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stauffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Stauffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
8 East Ridgeville Boulevard
Mount Airy, MD 21771
(301) 829-9410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved