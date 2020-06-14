Judith Gamber
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith D. "Judy" Gamber, 79, of Westminster passed away on June 10, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born May 11, 1941, she was the beloved wife of Irvin Gamber for 49 years. Judy was born in Baltimore MD and resided there until 1979 when the family moved to Westminster. In addition to Irvin, she is survived by daughters, Shannon Miller (husband Matt) of Hershey PA and Stacy Seidel (husband Jed) of Ickesburg PA. Grandchildren Zachary Miller, Aidan Miller, Brooke Seidel, Mandy Seidel, Ally Seidel and Leah Seidel. She is also survived by her loving and caring sister Joyce Nemic of Baltimore MD along with nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her adored parents William and Dorothy Beck as well as her brother-in-laws Frank Nemic and John Kraushofer and sister-in-law Shirley Kraushofer. Arrangements have been made with Eline Funeral Home, 2901 Bloom Rd Finksburg MD 21048. Visitation is Wednesday June 17, 2020 from 11am-1pm followed by the funeral at 1pm. Burial will be immediately afterwards at Lakeview Memorial Park. To leave online condolences, please go to www.elinefh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Funeral
01:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
17
Burial
Lakeview Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
2901 Bloom Rd
Finksburg, MD 21048
(410) 833-4100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 13, 2020
I worked with Judy at the Days Inn Westminster in the 80's. What a wonderful, hard working lady with a big heart. You will be missed.
Janet Hughes (Corbett)
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved