Judith D. "Judy" Gamber, 79, of Westminster passed away on June 10, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Born May 11, 1941, she was the beloved wife of Irvin Gamber for 49 years. Judy was born in Baltimore MD and resided there until 1979 when the family moved to Westminster. In addition to Irvin, she is survived by daughters, Shannon Miller (husband Matt) of Hershey PA and Stacy Seidel (husband Jed) of Ickesburg PA. Grandchildren Zachary Miller, Aidan Miller, Brooke Seidel, Mandy Seidel, Ally Seidel and Leah Seidel. She is also survived by her loving and caring sister Joyce Nemic of Baltimore MD along with nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her adored parents William and Dorothy Beck as well as her brother-in-laws Frank Nemic and John Kraushofer and sister-in-law Shirley Kraushofer. Arrangements have been made with Eline Funeral Home, 2901 Bloom Rd Finksburg MD 21048. Visitation is Wednesday June 17, 2020 from 11am-1pm followed by the funeral at 1pm. Burial will be immediately afterwards at Lakeview Memorial Park. To leave online condolences, please go to www.elinefh.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 14, 2020.