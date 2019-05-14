Judith Louise Dewrell, 77, of Westminster, MD, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, MD. Born on February 27, 1942, in Manchester, MD, she was the daughter of the late Melvin Leroy and Lela Grace Smith Vaughan. She was the loving wife of the late Hillary H. Dewrell. Judy was a corporate auditor for Bendix Corporation for 25 years. She enjoyed traveling with her job from Texas to Nevada. She was also a member of the Trinity United Church of Christ in Manchester, MD. She enjoyed the company of her dog "Brandi"Surviving her is a sister: Linda G. Stepp and husband David of Hanover, PA.Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on May 14, 2019