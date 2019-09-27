Carroll County Times Obituaries

Judith M. Garcia


1940 - 2019
Judith M. Garcia Obituary
Judith M. Garcia, 78, long-time resident of Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster, Maryland, died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Born November 21, 1940 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Christine (Matthieu) Magalhaes. She is survived by a brother, Frank Magalhaes of Princeton, NJ; niece, Natasha Cornblatt of Hampstead; and a nephew, Peter Magalhaes of CA. There will be no services or visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carroll Lutheran Village Resident Assistance Fund, 300 St. Luke Circle, Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 27, 2019
