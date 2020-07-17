Judith Ann Riden-Bringhurst (76) of Westminster, MD passed away peacefully at her home on July 10, 2020. Born July 17, 1943 in St. Petersburg, FL, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Phyllis (O'Brien) Riden and the devoted wife of Mark M. Bringhurst. Judith worked for over 30 years alongside her husband as co-owner of Riden-Bringhust Associates, a Property Management Service located in Westminster, MD. In her free time she enjoyed creating stained glass art and spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents and son, Joseph Lavoie. Judith is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Mark M. Bringhurst of Westminster, MD; four daughters: Angelique Lavoie of FL, Ruie Marie Lavoie of Baltimore, MD, Mikelann Lavoie of Manchester, MD, Megan Cole Hamm of Manchester, MD; stepson, Christopher Bringhurst of UT; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Due to the current health crisis all services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to: Carroll Hospice, Inc. - 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store