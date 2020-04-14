Carroll County Times

Judith Schaub

Service Information
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD
21074
(410)-239-8163
Obituary
Judith H. Schaub (78) of Sykesville, MD passed away on April 13, 2020 at her home. Born May 28, 1941 in Lewes, DE, and grew up in Ocean City, MD before moving across the bay. She was the daughter of the late Grover and Evelyn (Dennis) Hastings. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Schaub; sister, Janice McTernan of Pittsville, MD; brother, James Hastings and his wife of NC and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current health crisis all services will be private. Arrangements by ELINE FUNERAL HOME - Hampstead. To leave online condolences go to www.elinefh.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 14, 2020
