Judith Ann (Heffernan) Wack died peacefully at home on April 18th, 2020. She was born on November 21st, 1928 in Bristol, CT, the fourth child of James Edward Heffernan and Audrey Prior Heffernan. Her childhood was spent in Bristol, CT. During her high school years, the family moved several times, landing in Washington, D. C. when Judy was in 11th grade. Homesick for her friends back in Connecticut, she successfully prevailed on her parents to let her go back to Bristol, where she lived with her aunt Helen and grandmother Agnes McCloskey Heffernan until high school graduation. She attended the College of New Rochelle in New Rochelle, NY. Her college years were filled with a variety of adventures with friends involving trips to Greenwich Village for the glamour of post-war nightclub life. After graduation, she attended Catholic University for a Master's degree in Social Work. On an outing with friends, she met John Monroe Wack, a veteran of World War II and a double amputee from injuries sustained during the Rome-Arno offensive. During their courtship she worked for Family and Social Services in Washington, while he continued his master's studies. They married, and moved to Bethesda, where they spent the rest of their lives successfully raising eight children. When the youngest entered grade school, Judy reentered the work force. She spent nearly two decades at Good Counsel High School, in Wheaton, MD as a teaching assistant, language teacher, English teacher, an administrator in the counseling department and a guidance counselor. During this time she also worked for the Xaverian Brothers' office in Kensington, MD. She finished out her career working for Alexander Grant in Washington, DC. She and Jack travelled widely in retirement, much to the envy of their children. One highlight was a trip to Geneva, Switzerland for an anti-landmine conference, where Judy met and flirted with one of her celebrity crushes, Paul McCartney. She was a champion bowler, enjoyed supporting the Washington Football team in the pre-Snyder era, and had strong political opinions. She reigned over a dinner table of avid debaters, and maintained order in a house teeming with rambunctious, inquisitive, and strong-willed children. She is esteemed by her grandchildren as the "Queen of Mayonnaise-based Salads". She loved the beach, family gatherings, dogwood trees, lilac bushes, friendly dogs, and laughing, often with a glass of white wine or Jameson's in her hand. She is predeceased by her husband of 51 years, John Monroe Wack, and her two brothers, James and Richard, both attorneys in West Hartford, CT, as well as an infant sister, Janet. She is survived by her eight children, Mary Frances (Randy); Daniel Christopher (Veronica); Thomas Joseph (Ann); Catherine Marie (Stephen); Elizabeth Ann; Robert Paul (Lisa); John Monroe (Penny); Edward Charles (Julie), seventeen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and myriad nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the loving caregivers from Assisting Hands of Bethesda, as well as Debra Levy Eldercare, for enabling Judy to complete her life with dignity, grace and peace. A Catholic Mass of burial will be held at Holy Redeemer Church in Kensington, MD when circumstances allow. She will be interred at Arlington Cemetery with her husband Jack later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Wack Family Vocational Services Fund at Target Community and Educational Services, in Westminster, MD (

