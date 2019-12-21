Judith White, 76, of Sykesville, died Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Howard County General Hospital. Born October 27, 1943 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Gladys Roselius Edukat. She had worked as an office manager for K-Mart. She had a degree in teaching from Towson State Teachers College and had formerly been a teacher. She enjoyed her family, playing bingo and dominoes at the Village House. Judy is survived by daughters Beth Schmidt and Erica White and their partners Jerry and Steve. She is also survived by grandchildren Conall, Kelyn, Culann, Eric and Alexander and his wife Nichole. She was preceded in death by her grandson Sean Schmidt. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 11-1 am at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg. The funeral service will be held on Monday at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with the Rev. Elizabeth LeMaster, officiating. Interment will follow in Freedom Cemetery. If preferred in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sean Schmidt Scholarship Fund, c/o Liberty High School, 5855 Bartholow Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784. Online condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 21, 2019