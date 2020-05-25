Judston (J.D.) Dayton Iden, a former employee in Capital Expenditures of the B & O, C & O, Chessie System, and the CSX Railroads, died May 22 while residing at Lorien Assisted Living Facility in Mt. Airy, Md. He was 89 years old. He was born in Berkeley Springs, W.Va. He was the son of Alston Boyd Iden and Ruth Helen Iden. He has four sisters; Anna Marie Somers of Fallston, Md. (deceased), Peggy Michael of Berkeley Springs, W.V., Barbara Yost, Berkeley Springs, W.V., and Carol Sterling, Rock Hill, S.C. Mr. Iden was a graduate of Berkeley Springs High School. He was inducted into the Berkeley Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2015. He was a standout football, basketball, and baseball player in the 1940's. After graduating from High school he began working for the B & O Railroad as a track and signal man. After advancements, he was moved to the Capital Expenditures department for the B & O in Baltimore, Md. He continued to work in Capital Expenditures for the rest of his railroad career until his retirement. He was married to Ramona Lee Iden for 57 years. She died in 2004 after a lengthy illness. He retired from the railroad and served as her primary care giver during this illness. He was preceded in death by their youngest son, Chris Edward Iden who died in 1981. He is survived by his eldest son, Stephen Keith Iden, daughter-in-law Sharon Kay Iden (Dobson), and two grandsons David Edward Iden and Jason Daniel Iden. Mr. Iden enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing. He continued to enjoy and play sports that included softball, basketball, and golf. He was a member of the Taylorsville United Methodist Church in Mt. Airy, Md. He was a member of the Masonic Order in Berkeley Springs, W.V. He made friends easily and cherished those relationships. He will be remembers by numerous nephews, nieces, friends of the community and family. Graveside services are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Taylorsville United Methodist Church in Mt. Airy, Md. and the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org are suggested. Arrangements by BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 25, 2020.