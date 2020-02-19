|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julene Sexton.
|
|
|
|
Berkeley Springs, WV
25411
|
|
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home
|
95 Union Street
|
Berkeley Springs,
WV
25411
|
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
View Map
Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church
|
6958 Winchester Grade Road
|
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
View Map
Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church
|
6958 Winchester Grade Road
Julene May Sexton, age 77, of Berkeley Springs, WV, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her home while under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle. Born May 21, 1942 in Princeton, WV, she was the daughter of the late Walter Frazier and Violet Mae Holdren Whittaker. She was a member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, Berkeley Springs. She sang in the choir and was a member of the United Methodist Women. Julene was a 1960 graduate of Princeton High School and earned an Associate's Degree in Business Administration from Carroll County Community College in Westminster, MD. She had worked as a machine operator at Black & Decker, was a substitute schoolteacher and retired as an administrative assistant with the Carroll County Roads Department in 2002. She liked to travel and dote on her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Julene is survived by her husband of 59 years, Arnold Junior Sexton, at home, her children, Arnold Jeffrey Sexton and his wife Kelley of Eddy, TX and Deana June Sexton Usary and her husband Richard of Boonsboro, MD, five siblings, Gloria Ellis of Fresno, CA, Basil Whittaker and Geraldine "Gail" King, both of Berkeley Springs, Delbert Whittaker of Princeton, WV, Wayne Whittaker and Danny Whittaker, both of North Carolina, seven grandchildren, Moody Evans and Jolene Woolbright, both of Troy, TX, Mandi Evans and Joshua Frazier Sexton, both of Eddy, TX, Jacob Sexton, of Groesbeck, TX, Sarah Jean Usary of Leesburg, VA and Kathleen "Katie" Jewel Usary of Boonsboro, MD, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by nine siblings, Clarence Whittaker, Ralph Whittaker, Walter F. Whittaker, Jr., Bertie Geordon, Lloyd Whittaker, Franklin Whittaker, Ruth "Ilene" Atkins, Kenneth Whittaker and Donzie Whittaker. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, 6958 Winchester Grade Road, Berkeley Springs, WV with Pastor Lloyd McCanna officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. on Tuesday at Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430. Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 19, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|