Julia F. Schaefer
1934 - 2020
Julia Frances Schaefer, 85, of Pikesville passed away on June 18, 2020. She was born on October 4, 1934 in Creswell, NC to the late Renzy Mitchell and Stella Frances (nee Phelps) Sawyer. She was married to Frank Norman Schaefer, Jr. Mrs. Schaefer had worked for Bendix Corp. as a secretary. She loved sewing, especially making dresses and enjoyed traveling. She is survived by her husband Frank Norman Schaefer, Jr. of Pikesville; son Steven Mitchell Schaefer of Taneytown; son Dennis Bryan Schaefer of Westminster; brother James Conway Sawyer; grandchildren Rachel Schaefer, Tyler Schaefer, Carrie Ann Schaefer, Jared Phelps, Stacey Schaefer and Kristen Johnson; 5 great grandchildren. Predeceased by daughter Deborah Ann Phillips. Friends may call on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9pm at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 10:00am, at the funeral home. Interment in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.ElineFuneralHome.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
JUN
23
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
JUN
24
Service
10:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
