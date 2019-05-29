Julia Mae Ibex, 89, of Westminster passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Northampton Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation in Frederick.Born November 6, 1929, Tucson, AZ, she was the wife of the late George Edward Ibex, Sr. who she married on July 9, 1947 and predeceased her in 2009.Julia was a seamstress for English American Tailors where she retired from in 1992. She enjoyed leatherwork, crocheting, sewing and reading western novels.Surviving are sons George E. Ibex, Jr. and wife Laura of Keymar, Garald Ibex and wife Sue of Westminster, Ronald Ibex and wife Robin of Keymar and Donald Ibex of Smithsburg; daughter Virginia Bainbridge and husband Keith of Westminster; sister Nancy Kauffman of Westminster. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by 3 brothers and 1 sister.Visitation to be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm in the chapel of Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31st at 1:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg.Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 29, 2019