June Alice Brenneman, 95, of Westminster MD, passed away on May 23, 2019 at Brightview Senior Living Westminster Ridge. June was the wife of COL Robert C. Brenneman who died in 1984. June was born on June 18, 1923 in Pittsburgh PA to the late Howard and Emma Gilson. June is survived by her three sons; Karl Brenneman and his wife Barbara of Hardeeville SC, Don Brenneman of Shallotte NC , Timothy Brenneman and his wife Brenda of Westminster MD. She also leaves her two granddaughters; Patricia Brenneman, and Jessica Johnson and her husband Lee Johnson, and her two siblings Betty Curti and Robert Gilson. June was a resident of Westminster Ridge, where she participated in many activities and greeted everyone with a smile and hello. June was nicknamed by the staff and residents as Miss Happy. She enjoyed painting, calligraphy, music, dancing, Bingo, Rummikub, puzzles, art projects and Wii Bowling.June was a Registered Nurse working at various locations including oversees during her career. She worked in Japan and Panama as well as Pennsylvania, Georgia, Virginia and Maryland. She was a recognized artist, featured in the Washington Post Newspaper and June won many awards at Montpelier Arts Center in Laurel MD. She applied her calligraphy talent addressing Christmas cards in the White House under Jimmy Carter. Her artwork has been displayed in the Library of Congress. She painted Christmas scenes on the windows of several stores that solicited June for her beautiful artwork.In addition to her husband and parents, June was predeceased by brother, Don Gilson and adopted son Richard Brenneman. The family welcomes friends to a Celebration of June's Life from 1pm -3pm on Saturday, June 1st 2019 at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster MD. Inurnment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the s Project, PO Box 758517 Topeka KS 66675 or online at

