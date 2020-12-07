1/1
June Rose Litzau
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June Rose Litzau, age 89, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at her home in Manchester. Born on March 24, 1931 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Eula Rawlings Diffinbach Pifer. She was the wife of the late Earl Litzau, her one and only love for 53 years. They are together again. June worked at Black and Decker until her retirement in 1986. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church since mid-1950s. She enjoyed trips to their mountain retreat in Pennsylvania, her daily walks around Manchester where she stopped and talked with friends. June could be found meeting with friends at weekly local bingo games. In later years, she enjoyed her home in Florida. She was also a fan of the Baltimore Ravens and never missed a game. Surviving her is her daughter: Sandra Walsh and husband Ronald of Manchester, MD, grandchildren: Kevin Ronald Walsh and wife Megan of Hampstead, MD, Jason Ryan Walsh and wife Sonia of Hanover, PA, great-grandchildren: Grace Walsh, Henry Walsh, Jack Walsh, Payton Walsh, Spencer Walsh, Morgan Snurr and Jake Snurr. As well as her beloved 4 legged companion, Abby. Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in June's name may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241, or Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Arrangements are being handled by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved