June Rose Litzau, age 89, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at her home in Manchester. Born on March 24, 1931 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Eula Rawlings Diffinbach Pifer. She was the wife of the late Earl Litzau, her one and only love for 53 years. They are together again. June worked at Black and Decker until her retirement in 1986. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church since mid-1950s. She enjoyed trips to their mountain retreat in Pennsylvania, her daily walks around Manchester where she stopped and talked with friends. June could be found meeting with friends at weekly local bingo games. In later years, she enjoyed her home in Florida. She was also a fan of the Baltimore Ravens and never missed a game. Surviving her is her daughter: Sandra Walsh and husband Ronald of Manchester, MD, grandchildren: Kevin Ronald Walsh and wife Megan of Hampstead, MD, Jason Ryan Walsh and wife Sonia of Hanover, PA, great-grandchildren: Grace Walsh, Henry Walsh, Jack Walsh, Payton Walsh, Spencer Walsh, Morgan Snurr and Jake Snurr. As well as her beloved 4 legged companion, Abby. Funeral services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in June's name may be made to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241, or Wounded Warriors
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Arrangements are being handled by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com