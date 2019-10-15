Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Marie Favreau passed away on Saturday October 12, 2019 in the comfort of hospice care. Karen was born on August 9, 1951 in Washington DC, the daughter of the late Raymond and Anna Fanning of Olney, MD. She graduated with her RN from University of Maryland's Nursing School in 1973, was married in 1977, and has resided in Mt Airy, MD since 1981. Karen is survived by her husband Glenn Favreau, her children, Derek Favreau and Jenna Bell as well as her four grandchildren, Grace, Noah, Carter, and Brooks. In addition, she leaves behind two brothers, Patrick and Michael Fanning, and is preceded in death by her late brother, Brian Fanning. Karen's endless love for her family and friends along with her selfless service to countless others were the hallmarks of her life. She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will live on. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Boulevard, Mt. Airy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, October 18 at 11:00 am at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1125 St Michaels Rd, Mt Airy, Father Michael Ruane celebrant. Interment will be private at a later date in St. Michael's Catholic Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at

Karen Marie Favreau passed away on Saturday October 12, 2019 in the comfort of hospice care. Karen was born on August 9, 1951 in Washington DC, the daughter of the late Raymond and Anna Fanning of Olney, MD. She graduated with her RN from University of Maryland's Nursing School in 1973, was married in 1977, and has resided in Mt Airy, MD since 1981. Karen is survived by her husband Glenn Favreau, her children, Derek Favreau and Jenna Bell as well as her four grandchildren, Grace, Noah, Carter, and Brooks. In addition, she leaves behind two brothers, Patrick and Michael Fanning, and is preceded in death by her late brother, Brian Fanning. Karen's endless love for her family and friends along with her selfless service to countless others were the hallmarks of her life. She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will live on. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Boulevard, Mt. Airy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, October 18 at 11:00 am at St. Michael Catholic Church, 1125 St Michaels Rd, Mt Airy, Father Michael Ruane celebrant. Interment will be private at a later date in St. Michael's Catholic Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close