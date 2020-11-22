Karen Lee McDermott, 62, of Eldersburg, went into eternal rest after a courageous battle with cancer, on Friday, November 20,2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born June 16, 1958 in Baltimore she was the daughter of Mildred L. McDermott and the late Joseph L. McDermott. Karen grew up in Eldersburg and graduated from South Carroll High School, class of 1976. She was a hard worker, loved to laugh, and always strived to do her best. She enjoyed art, making crafts, and cooking and baking. She attended Holy Family Catholic Church until she could no longer drive. In addition to her mother she is survived by her beloved daughter, Kimberlee Michelle McDermott; siblings Joseph "Buddy" McDermott (Pat), Lynette Underwood (Tom), Brian McDermott (Karen); John "JP" McDermott; close niece Angelina; many nieces and nephews; best friend for life Terry Gilbert Davis; and adoring cats Milo and Tippy. Due to Covid-19 services for family will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157. Services and arrangements by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
.