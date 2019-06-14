Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Muriel Jordan Bohn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Muriel Jordan Bohn Karen Muriel Jordan Bohn, 62, of Eldersburg, Maryland, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019, at the Dove House in Carroll County, MD, after a courageous battle against cancer. Born on November 8, 1956, in Lynchburg, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Walter Murrell Jordan and the late Margueritte Moore Jordan of Thomas Terrace, Concord. Karen was a 1975 graduate of Rustburg High School, 1979 graduate of Radford College, and 1991 graduate of the University of Virginia with her MSN in Psychiatric & Mental Health Nursing. Karen's career as a nurse spanned many facilities over numerous states, including Virginia, North Carolina, California, and Maryland. Her most recent position, from which she retired, was with the Veterans Administration in Baltimore where she helped Veterans get the care and resources they needed. Karen had many hobbies including stained glass creations, bead jewelry making, gardening, beach combing, treasure hunting at Goodwill stores, and watching MSNBC ?. She absolutely loved nature and camping, especially at Ocracoke Island in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, with the South Point being her favorite beach spot. Whenever Karen visited, she always returned with sea shells, rocks, driftwood, and many other special trinkets. Karen was an animal lover and always had pets throughout her life….a pony, rabbit, guinea pig, dogs, and cats. She was preceded in death by two special fur babies, Daisy the Pug, and Wee Bits, her black tabby cat. Karen is survived by her son, Karl Robert Bohn, of New Windsor, Maryland, and his father and her former spouse for over 25 years, Robert Bohn; her sister, Katherine Allen (Kay) and husband, Joey, of Evington; nieces Suzanne Hands and husband, Jordan, of Lynchburg, and Samantha Allen, of Evington; Aunt, Sue Campbell, of Appomattox; Uncle and Aunt, Louis and Anne Moore, of Appomattox, and Aunt Eva Moore, of Mineral, Virginia; and numerous cousins. The family would like thank Carroll County Hospital and the Dove House Inpatient Hospice Care Center, Westminster, MD, University of Maryland Hospital, and the Maryland Proton Treatment Center, Baltimore, MD, for assisting Karen in her care plan and treatment. Although no formal service was held, Karen will rest in Virginia Memorial Park in Forest, Virginia, beside her life-long friend, Randy Harris. In her memory, please consider a donation to one of the following organizations at Karen's request: your local Humane Society, the World Wildlife Fund, or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

