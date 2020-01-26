Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Newberrey. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Send Flowers Obituary

Karen (Kerry) Eleanor Newberrey, 73, of Reisterstown, MD passed away on January 18, 2020. Born October 13, 1946 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Katherine (McKewen) Panuska Kerry was a graduate of Eastern High School class of 1964, where she graduated with honors. She received her Associate in Science Degree from Carroll Community College in Westminster, MD and was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Society. Before retiring to be a full-time mom, Kerry worked as a supervisor for Maryland Medical Labs. She enjoyed bowling and participated in several leagues and tournaments. Kerry also volunteered as a youth bowling coach for several years. Kerry had a passion for cooking, whether it be swapping recipes or cooking large meals for a crowd, her culinary creations were always everyone's favorite dishes. She had a great love of cats and cared for many over the years as her pets. She was also a passionate and active supporter of numerous animal rights groups and charities. Her family remembers her as a kind, caring and loving person who didn't have a mean bone in her body. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Kerry is preceded in death by her parents and son, Michael Marchant. Kerry is survived by her three loving sons: David Newberrey of Essex, MD, Timothy M. Marchant of Parkville, MD, Daniel J. Marchant of Reisterstown, MD; grandchildren: Samantha Marchant, Ryan Hirsch and four beloved pet cats. All services will be held privately by the family. Memorial contributions are suggested to: Last Chance Animal Rescue 8500 Bennsville Rd, Waldorf, MD. 20601 Online condolences may be made at

