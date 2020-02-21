Kathleen (Kate) Callahan Bell, 53, of Taneytown, Maryland, passed away Monday February 10th, 2020. Born August 8th, 1966, she was the devout daughter of James and Kathleen Roche. She is survived by her loving daughter, Samantha Bell, her partner in crime sister, Ginny King, her nephews, John Senner and Joseph King, her nieces, Amanda Amos, Lexi Amos and Alece Kaplan, and her great nephews, James and Juilian Senner. In lieu of flowers, donations to . Kate's memory will live on in the hearts of those she loved and those who loved her.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 21, 2020