Katherine Elise Wetzel, age 82, of Union Bridge, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center from natural causes. Born March 21, 1938 in Westminster, she was the daughter of the late William Joseph and Rose Sinnott. She was the wife of James M. Wetzel, who predeceased her in 2018. Mrs. Wetzel retired from Random House. Most of her adult life she was a homemaker and enjoyed keeping her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved being outside working in her garden and yard, and cooking. She was a life member of VFW Post 8806 Auxiliary, Union Bridge, a member of the Westminster American Legion, and a former member of AMVETS, Thurmont. Surviving are children, Dianne L. Wetzel and companion Dennis Rigler, Richard M. Wetzel Sr. and James E. Wetzel and wife Susan, all of Union Bridge; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five sisters and three brothers. She was predeceased by four sisters. A private inurnment service will be held at a later date in Mountain View Cemetery, Union Bridge. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 25, 2020