Katherine "Kathy" Elizabeth Dickerson, age 71, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her home in Sykesville. Born February 5, 1948 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Armond and Mary Elizabeth (Duffy) Malatesta. She was the wife of 48 years, of Gregory Dickerson. Kathy worked as an administrative assistant for the Social Security Administration. While she paused her career at SSA to raise a family, she extended her love and care beyond her home. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Kathy was a nanny, a teacher's aid at Wesley Freedom Preeschool, and ran the nursery at Holy Family Parish. Surviving in addition to her husband are daughters, Cindy Ardissone and husband Jon, Barbara "Bobbie" Dickerson and partner Casey Severn, and Stephanie Connole and husband Tim; granddaughter, Lucy Connole; cherished friend, Samantha Zuniga; brother-in-law, John Ross; sister-in-law, Barbara Malatesta. She was predeceased by her siblings, Mary Ellen Ross and Frank Malatesta. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10am on Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9531 Liberty Road, Randallstown. Interment to follow at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville. Those desiring may send donations to the at https://www.alz.org/maryland/donate
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 26, 2020