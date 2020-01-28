Carroll County Times

Katherine M. Dittmar (1961 - 2020)
Obituary
Katherine M. Dittmar, 58, of Aspers, PA died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Gettysburg Hospital. Born October 5, 1961 in Westminster, MD she was the daughter of Ruth Anna (Sproul) Borcherding, of Towson, MD and the late William J. Borcherding. She was the wife of Raymond C. Dittmar, Jr., of Aspers, PA, whom she was with for over 15 years. Katherine was a dedicated nurse at Genesis Gettysburg Center for 14 years She is survived by seven children, Justin Ridgely, Josh Ridgely, Colton Ridgely, Abigail Ridgely, Raymond Dittmar, III, Zachery Dittmar, Seth Dittmar, 12 grandchildren, and two brothers, Breck Borcherding and Frank Borcherding. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, PA. There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 28, 2020
