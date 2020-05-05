Katherine Rita Clifton Dukehart, 96, of Westminster, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home. Katherine was the loving wife of the late Charles Edgar Dukehart, Jr. who predeceased her in 2011. She was born on February 10, 1924 in Destrehan, LA to the late Louis E. and Judith (Ramagos) Clifton. Katherine graduated from Seton High School in Baltimore in 1942 and from the Mercy Hospital Nursing Program in 1945. She was a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corp and worked at the Veterans Hospital for the U.S. Navy and ultimately served as the first woman officer in the Catholic War Veterans. She also was a Registered Nurse for more than 40 years, serving 14 years at Carroll County General Hospital. Katherine is survived by five children: Frances Rebuck and husband Steve of San Luis Obispo, CA; Julianna Graham and husband Barrie of Novato, CA; Kevin Dukehart and wife Daphne of Westminster; Paul Dukehart of Abbottstown, PA; and David Dukehart and wife Dr. Atena Rosak of Baltimore. She leaves 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Katherine is also survived by three siblings; brothers Charles and Thomas Clifton, both of Baltimore, and sister Rita Stead of Vienna, VA. Katherine was a parishioner of St. John Catholic Church of Westminster for 55 years where she was involved in spiritual acts of mercy in the Ladies Sodality. She was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary, the Seton High School Alumni Association, and the Mercy Hospital Alumni Association. Katherine greatly enjoyed volunteering at St. John Catholic Church as well as at Carroll Hospital Center. She loved to travel and visited approximately 17 countries. She was an avid reader (member of the Wisdom Club Book Club at St. John) and enjoyed playing bridge. In addition to her husband and parents, Katherine was predeceased by three siblings; Logan, Warren and Cody Clifton. The Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, May 6th, from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm and may be available for viewing via Facebook Live only on Pritts Funeral Home's Facebook page. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated via Facebook Live by St. John Catholic Church on their Facebook page, on Thursday, May 7th, from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm. Interment at St. John Catholic Cemetery, in Westminster, will be private. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster, MD 21157, https://www.givecentral.org/location/508 or to Mount St. Mary's Seminary, 16300 Old Emmitsburg Road, Emmitsburg, Maryland 21727, https://seminary.msmary.edu/support/seminary-giving-form.html
Published in Carroll County Times from May 5 to May 10, 2020.