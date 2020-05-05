Katherine R. Dukehart
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Rita Clifton Dukehart, 96, of Westminster, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home. Katherine was the loving wife of the late Charles Edgar Dukehart, Jr. who predeceased her in 2011. She was born on February 10, 1924 in Destrehan, LA to the late Louis E. and Judith (Ramagos) Clifton. Katherine graduated from Seton High School in Baltimore in 1942 and from the Mercy Hospital Nursing Program in 1945. She was a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corp and worked at the Veterans Hospital for the U.S. Navy and ultimately served as the first woman officer in the Catholic War Veterans. She also was a Registered Nurse for more than 40 years, serving 14 years at Carroll County General Hospital. Katherine is survived by five children: Frances Rebuck and husband Steve of San Luis Obispo, CA; Julianna Graham and husband Barrie of Novato, CA; Kevin Dukehart and wife Daphne of Westminster; Paul Dukehart of Abbottstown, PA; and David Dukehart and wife Dr. Atena Rosak of Baltimore. She leaves 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Katherine is also survived by three siblings; brothers Charles and Thomas Clifton, both of Baltimore, and sister Rita Stead of Vienna, VA. Katherine was a parishioner of St. John Catholic Church of Westminster for 55 years where she was involved in spiritual acts of mercy in the Ladies Sodality. She was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary, the Seton High School Alumni Association, and the Mercy Hospital Alumni Association. Katherine greatly enjoyed volunteering at St. John Catholic Church as well as at Carroll Hospital Center. She loved to travel and visited approximately 17 countries. She was an avid reader (member of the Wisdom Club Book Club at St. John) and enjoyed playing bridge. In addition to her husband and parents, Katherine was predeceased by three siblings; Logan, Warren and Cody Clifton. The Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, May 6th, from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm and may be available for viewing via Facebook Live only on Pritts Funeral Home's Facebook page. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated via Facebook Live by St. John Catholic Church on their Facebook page, on Thursday, May 7th, from 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm. Interment at St. John Catholic Cemetery, in Westminster, will be private. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster, MD 21157, https://www.givecentral.org/location/508 or to Mount St. Mary's Seminary, 16300 Old Emmitsburg Road, Emmitsburg, Maryland 21727, https://seminary.msmary.edu/support/seminary-giving-form.html

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times from May 5 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Rosary
3:00 - 4:00 PM
Send Flowers
MAY
7
Memorial Mass
12:00 - 1:00 PM
Send Flowers
Interment
St. John Catholic Cemetery, in Westminster
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved