Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Anne Young. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen Anne Young, age 89 of Eldersburg, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Encore at Turf Valley in Ellicott City. Born May 14, 1930 in McKeesport, PA, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Helen Cassidy McLaughlin. She was the wife of the late Samuel Young. Kathleen was a Trust Officer for Maryland National Bank and Alex Brown, Inc. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Surviving are son Kenneth Snee (Jane Hidey) of Ellicott City, daughters Diane Eagle (Joe) of Eldersburg, and Noreen Konops (Ken) of Las Vegas, NV, brothers Patrick McLaughlin (Betty), and John McLaughlin (Ann), grandchildren Brian Eagle (Benjamin Place), Timothy Eagle (Christina), Christopher Konops (Jamie), Kelly Hayes (Michael), and Kathleen Brown (Phillip), and great grandchildren Grace Eagle, Emma Eagle, John Eagle, Kaleb Konops, Jaxon Konops, Luke Varner, Hailey Brown, and Carson Brown. She was predeceased by her son Kevin Snee, and by her brothers Richard McLaughlin, David McLaughlin, and Brendan McLaughlin, and by her sister Helen Fridye. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Kathleen Anne Young, age 89 of Eldersburg, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Encore at Turf Valley in Ellicott City. Born May 14, 1930 in McKeesport, PA, she was the daughter of the late Patrick and Helen Cassidy McLaughlin. She was the wife of the late Samuel Young. Kathleen was a Trust Officer for Maryland National Bank and Alex Brown, Inc. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Surviving are son Kenneth Snee (Jane Hidey) of Ellicott City, daughters Diane Eagle (Joe) of Eldersburg, and Noreen Konops (Ken) of Las Vegas, NV, brothers Patrick McLaughlin (Betty), and John McLaughlin (Ann), grandchildren Brian Eagle (Benjamin Place), Timothy Eagle (Christina), Christopher Konops (Jamie), Kelly Hayes (Michael), and Kathleen Brown (Phillip), and great grandchildren Grace Eagle, Emma Eagle, John Eagle, Kaleb Konops, Jaxon Konops, Luke Varner, Hailey Brown, and Carson Brown. She was predeceased by her son Kevin Snee, and by her brothers Richard McLaughlin, David McLaughlin, and Brendan McLaughlin, and by her sister Helen Fridye. A Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family. Published in Carroll County Times on May 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close