Kathleen Peters Covey-Kersey, age 90, of Randallstown and Eldersburg, MD; died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Lorien Assisted Living in Taneytown, MD. She was born January 6, 1929 in Yeadon, PA., the daughter of the late Albert Joseph Peters and the late Fannie Lorene Peters (nee Morrow). She was a retired secretary/assistant accountant/accounts payable for Glass Mental Health Care-retired in 1993; and prior to that at Ed-Vern Plumbing and Heating Company, and she was a homemaker. She was a member of Milford Mill U.M. Church, where she taught Bible and Sunday School and served on various church committees. She was an avid bridge player. She was the wife of the late Robert Jackson Covey, Sr., who died on August 16, 1993 and the late J. Edward Kersey who died on December 3, 2015. Loving mother of Sandra L. Hensley (Rich), of Taneytown, Thomas B. Covey (Kristin) of Catonsville, and James B. Covey (Cindy) of Finksburg and the late Robert Jackson Covey, Jr.; also survived by grandchildren Daniel Hensley (Becca), Timothy Hensley and Jennifer Hensley; Tyler, Logan, Conner and Brady Covey; great grandchildren Rylan James Hensley, Isaac and Natalie Johnson. Friends may call at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784., (Beside South Carroll High School) on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM; and Wednesday 10:00-11:00 AM where Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Dr. Laura D. Blauvelt and Rev. Arthur Monroe. Interment Wards Chapel U.M. Church Cemetery; with reception following at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home Celebration Room. Memorial Contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice, Inc., 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 30, 2019