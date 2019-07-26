|
Kathleen Justine Welsh, 53, of Taneytown, Maryland, died on Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home. Born September 20, 1965 in Catonsville, MD she was the daughter of the late Francis William and Brenda Joyce (Rexrode) Welsh. Kathleen worked as an oral surgery assistant for many years. She especially loved her children and grandchildren and will be deeply missed. Surviving are her children, Jessica N. Rasinski of Taneytown, Jaime N. Rasinski and husband Anthony Fontanez of Elkton, Justine E. Przybyla of TX, Joyce E. Welsh and Jennifer N. Welsh both of Taneytown; grandchildren, Sofialynn, Sadie, Aubrie, Carlyle, Makenna, Amelia and Alexandrea; boyfriend, Charles "Mike" Fritz of Taneytown. She was predeceased by a brother, William Francis Welsh. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD, with Rev. Anne C. Durboraw officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 26, 2019