Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Sykesville American Legion
7327 Slacks Road
Sykesville, MD
Kathleen Johnson


1955 - 2019
Kathleen Johnson Obituary
Kathleen Heidi Johnson, 64, of Woodbine, MD passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 after a two-year battle with Cancer. Kathleen was bon in Nashua, NH, on March 31, 1955. She was a graduate of Alverne High School, Hudson, NH. She completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at the University of MD at Baltimore and worked at Carroll Hospital Center in the Family Birth Place in Westminster, MD. She was a Veteran, serving in the Army Medical Corps during Operation Desert Storm/Shield. Kathleen is survived by children Andrea and Philip Vanier, Daughter-in-Law Stephanie Tom, Grandchildren Caitlynne and Mason Tom, Brother Steven Boska, Aunts Jean Boska and Pauline White and numerous cousins, co-workers and friends. Kathleen was pre-deceased by her husband Gene C. Johnson, her father Frank Boska and her Mother Marie Lucille Boska as well as numerous Aunts and Uncles. Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 1 PM at Sykesville American Legion 7327 Slacks Road Sykesville, MD 21784. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her honor to: Dove House at 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 10, 2019
