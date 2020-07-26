1/1
Kathleen Lippy
1945 - 2020
Kathleen Foster Lippy (74) of Hampstead, MD passed away on July 24, 2020. Born December 9, 1945 in Camden, NJ, she was the daughter of the late George and Ruth (Harnish) Foster and the devoted wife of Donald Lippy. Kathleen was a graduate of Merchantville High School (NJ) class of 1963; where she excelled in all sports. Kathleen attended classes at The University of Maryland and obtained a Teaching Certificate. She taught First Grade at Mechanicsville Elementary School where she touched many young lives over the years. Kathleen loved animals; especially dogs and spending time with her family at the seashore. She was a faithful member of Wesley UMC, where she served as a former Choir Leader. Family was everything and she never missed one of the grandkids' events from wrestling, football, 4-H or dance. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Kathleen is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Donald Lippy; daughter, Tracey Rill and husband Bradley; son, Matthew Lippy; four grandchildren: Tyler Rill and fiancee, Kristina Savage, Logan Rill, Keegan Rill, Molly Rill and great-granddaughter, Maci Rill. A visitation will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Eline Funeral Home, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead, MD. Service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Funeral Home with Rev. Amy Sarah Lewis-Rill officiating. Interment will be in Wesley United Methodist Cemetery.

Published in Carroll County Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
JUL
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
JUL
28
Service
11:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
July 26, 2020
July 26, 2020
its been awhile since we have seen one another but I knew Kathleen from the horse show world, her daughter showed ponies and horses with my son. Sending my deepest sympathy to her family during this very difficult time. May Kathleen rest in peace.
Susan hoff
Acquaintance
