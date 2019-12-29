Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Lord "Kay" Keener. View Sign Service Information Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7533 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Pritts Funeral Home 412 Washington Road Westminster , MD 21157 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen "Kay" Lord Keener, 88, of Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover, PA passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Hanover Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Kay was born on August 24, 1931 in Cheshire, England to the late Francis and Mary Slater. She attended school in England where she was credentialed as an X-ray technician. In 1954, Kay met and married Gordon Lord with whom she shared a 28-year marriage until his death in 1982. Together they had four children who survive her: Jennifer Mazur and husband Dennis of Tucson, AZ; Michael Lord and wife Margie of Pickerington, OH; Robert Lord and wife Amy of Devon, PA; and Christine Yachimowicz and husband Lee of Hanover, PA. She was also the beloved Nana to nine grandchildren: Erin, Matt, Ryan, Mackenzie, Bradlee, Emma, Abby, Sam and Ben, and three great-grandchildren. Kay was an extraordinary mother and grandmother who built a legacy of devotion to her family that will continue for generations. Upon immigrating to the United States with her family, she continued her career as an x-ray technician in California. The family eventually settled in Westminster, MD where she worked for more than 30 years. In 1985, Kay married William Keener and enjoyed a 30-year marriage before his passing in 2015. She is also survived by his four sons: Patrick, Gary, Timothy and Christian Keener and their families, all of Virginia. Kay was proud to have been selected for the Welsh Women's National Field Hockey Team as a young woman in England. Her athleticism and commitment to fitness continued through her adult life as she regularly swam, exercised, maintained an enormous, beautiful backyard garden, and frequently walked her dog Laddie. Kay also enjoyed tennis, playing well into her 70's. She traveled extensively to follow the many sporting activities of her children and grandchildren and was always their most enthusiastic cheerleader, both on and off the field. Kay's bright and optimistic outlook on life was contagious; she brought joy to everyone she met. She volunteered for various hospice organizations for over 30 years and had a caregiver's heart. Kay loved to travel, sing in the choir, read, knit, cook and bake. She truly was a happy person with an easy smile and a warm hug for anyone who came her way. Her family will receive friends on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1 to 3pm at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. At 3 pm, a "Celebration of Kay's Life" will be held at the funeral home with Rev. Joel Hummel officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kay's memory may be directed to the Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Road, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at

