Service Information Hartzler Funeral Home 11802 Liberty Road Frederick , MD 21701 (301)-898-9777 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Grace United Church of Christ 49 W. Baltimore St. Taneytown , MD Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Grace United Church of Christ 49 W. Baltimore St. Taneytown , MD Memorial service 3:00 PM Grace United Church of Christ 49 W. Baltimore St. Taneytown , MD

Kathleen Maria Crouse, age 51, of Keymar, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, following an 8-month battle with glioblastoma. She was born on February 12, 1968 in Baltimore to Carl W. and Maria L. (Steffen) Eicker of Keymar. She was the wife of Michael S. Crouse and they celebrated their 30 year anniversary on June 3rd. Kathy was a 1986 graduate of Francis Scott Key High School and a 1989 graduate of the Union Memorial School of Nursing. She was formerly employed with Union Memorial Hospital and Frederick Memorial Hospital, before raising her family. She was most recently employed at the family business, Crouse Ford. She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, Taneytown. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and attending fitness classes. She loved traveling to see her children, spending time with friends, and taking care of her family. Surviving, in addition to her husband and parents, are daughter, Kelsey Fowler and husband Samson of Jacksonville, FL; sons, Kyle Crouse of Maryland and Justin Crouse of Keymar; brother, Gary Eicker of Emmitsburg; and mother-in-law, Sandra Crouse of Taneytown. She was predeceased by her father-in-law, George B. Crouse. The family will receive friends at Grace United Church of Christ, 49 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the church on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 3 p.m. Rev. Steven Ostendorf will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157 or The Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, P.O. Box 17029, Baltimore, MD 21297-1029. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

