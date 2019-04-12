Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen M. "Katy" Ross. View Sign

Kathleen "Katy" Maria Ross October 19th, 1946-April 11th, 2019 Kathleen "Katy" M. Ross, 72, of Sykesville, Maryland, died peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Shepherd's Glen Assisted Living. Born in Baltimore County, Maryland on October 19, 1946 she was the daughter of the late August and Helene Ross. Katy graduated from St. Bernadine's School in 1960 and went on to pursue multiple college degrees. Her desire to learn was apparent from a young age. Katy retired from Baltimore County Public Schools in 1994 after teaching for over 26 years. Her love of children was always seen in the passion she shared with her students in her classroom. Katy felt that her students were a gift from God since she was never fortunate enough to have any of her own. After retiring from the school system Katy continued her work with children in a local day care. Katy was loved by her neighbors and friends in the community. Katy was a special woman who was known for her outgoing personality and witty remarks. While Katy was not known to have many hobbies, she certainly enjoyed a good meal. Any day where she could go out to eat at a local restaurant was a more enjoyable day. Her kindness was seen in her generosity to strangers and those that she hired to help around her home and property. There is no question that Katy had a heart filled with love. The family wishes to express their thanks to all of her caregivers at Shepherd's Glen and Carroll Hospice. Her life was filled with so much love during her final days. The family would also like to express gratitude to her neighbors for their friendship and infinite kindness. Services and burial will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the KACZOROWSKI FUNERAL HOME in Baltimore, MD.

