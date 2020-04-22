Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathleen M. Petrie, 82, of Taneytown, died on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her home. Born in Syracuse, New York, she was the daughter of the late Robert M. Burns and Katherine E. Walsh Burns. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, George S. Petrie. Before retiring, Kathy was a teacher in the Archdiocese of Baltimore at Sacred Heart School for over 30 years. Her family and her faith were very important and she thoroughly enjoyed a variety of volunteer experiences, including orphans in Haiti, hospice, The Carpenter's Table, prison ministry, and being a Eucharistic Minister. She enjoyed praying the rosary with her rosary group. Kathy was selfless and put the needs of others as a priority in her life's purpose and was rewarded with wonderful friends who shared in her passion. In addition to her husband she is survived by two Sisters-in-law Dorla J. Long and Betty Petrie, her four children Maureen Behrs (Dave), Michele Almquist (Brett), Jim Petrie (Kerry), and Mary Davis (Trent); ten grandchildren Beth (Michael), Emily Ashley, Andrew, Lindsey, Tori, Matthew, Abbey, Lauren, and Ryan. Although her grandchildren were near and far, Kathleen was very proud of their professional, academic and athletic achievements and was always willing to share updates with her friends. Kathleen's vibrant sense of humor, which all experienced, is something we will remember. She was predeceased by her sister, Sr. Maureen Burns, CSJ. Services will be announced at a later date. Contributions can be made in Kathleen's name to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 44 Frederick Street, Taneytown, MD. 21787 or to New Ministries (essential services for elderly and rural population), PO Box 275, Cincinnatus, NY 13040. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 22, 2020

