Kathleen L. Rill Crowl Rice, 71, died Sunday, February 24, 2019, at York Hospital. She was the wife of Curtis F. Rice.Kathleen was born December 30, 1947, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Lester J. and Lana E. (Waltz) Wolf.Kathleen was a member of the Gettysburg Eagles and the Hanover Moose. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed karaoke, dancing, drawing, traveling and shopping.In addition to her husband Curt, Kathleen is survived by three daughters, Sheri L. Vitez of Palm Springs, FL, Wanda J. Rill of Waynesboro, and Ginger K. Wittbecker of Hagerstown, MD, nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, three sisters, Sharon Benson of Frederick, MD, and Diane Wagaman and Barbara Rill, both of Taneytown, MD, and her dog, Rebel. She was predeceased by a daughter, Laurie Rill.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 8 PM, at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Burial will be private. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, from 6 PM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray costs. Memories may be shared at
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Rice.
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 5, 2019