Kathleen Genevieve Trumpler, age 80 of Sykesville, passed away suddenly, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born August 21, 1938 in Hempstead, NY, she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Aurella Grabowski Rosak. She was the wife of William L.Trumpler Jr. of Sykesville, her husband of 61 1/2 years.Kathleen earned her A.A. degree in accounting and had been treasurer of Northwest Bank, formerly Leeds Federal Bank, for many years. She was an active member of both St. Joseph Catholic Community in Eldersburg and St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City. She was actively involved with the Freedom Optimist for many years and had been the financial planner for the Montego Bay Homeowners Association. She enjoyed time at the beach, the Christmas holiday, and collecting Santa Claus'. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.Surviving in addition to her husband are sons and daughters-in-law Thomas C. and Denise M. Trumpler, Timothy S. and Amber D. Trumpler, Dennis K. and Robin M. Trumpler, Steven L. and Lori C. Trumpler, and Michael W. and Pamela J. Trumpler, sisters and brothers-in-law Joyce and Dennis Pymm, and Geraldine and Ralph Kowalski, grandchildren Jennifer Broyles, Ashley Cecil, Brian Trumpler, Kristen Bacon, Melissa Cyford, Andrew Trumpler, Allison Trumpler, Lindsay Trumpler, Christopher Trumpler, Jessica Trumpler, and Daniel Trumpler, and great grandchildren Sophie Broyles, Sam Broyles, Lou Cecil, Tyler Cecil, Addy Cyford, Ben Cyford, and Ryan Bacon.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville.Funeral liturgy will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Rd., Eldersburg at a time to be announced. Please check the funeral home website for the time of the funeral. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary