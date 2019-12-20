Kathleen Tully Menasche, 65, of Westminster, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Carroll Lutheran Village after her struggle with cancer. Those who knew her, knew her as a brave and loving soul who brought sunshine in the room when she walked in. Born May 18, 1954 in Wilmington, Delaware she was the daughter of the late Christopher Tully and JoAnn Keener Tully of Westminster. She was the cherished wife of Isaac Menasche and mother of David Benjamin Menasche of Washington, D.C. Kathleen was a graduate of University of Delaware and received her master's degree in Public Administration from the University of Baltimore. She retired from Carroll Community College, where she worked as senior director of continuing education. She also worked at the Maryland World Class Consorita as an Associate Director, as an adjunct professor at Towson University, as a Senior Affairs Associate at the Baltimore County Department of Aging and as Program Specialist at the Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks. She was most recently a Board Member of Carroll Food Sunday and served on Governor's Commission on Manufacturing, Carroll Lutheran Village Board of Trustees, and the Maryland Senior Olympics Commission. Surviving in addition to her husband, mother and son are sister Eileen T. Willey and husband Woodrow of Annapolis. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made in Kathleen's name to either Carroll Food Sunday or the . Arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 20, 2019