Kathleena M. Wesley
Kathleena Mae Wesley, 60, of Upperco passed away on October 18, 2020. She was born on July 19, 1960 in Baltimore, MD to the late Richard and Dorothy (nee Utz) Burk. She was married to Samuel M. Wesley, Jr. for 34 years. She was a Registered Nurse and worked as office manager with Carroll Family Medical. She enjoyed camping and an avid Orioles fan. She loved everything Disney, especially going to Disney World with her family. She is survived by her husband Samuel M. Wesley, Jr.; daughter Victoria M. Wesley; step daughter Lisa L. Hohman; step daughter Laura L. Nonemaker; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Predeceased by sister JoAnna Burk. Family will receive friends at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 3-5 & 7-9pm. Service and interment are private. Memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
