Kathryn Anne Bertsch (1953 - 2019)
Obituary
Kathryn Anne Bertsch, 66, of Reisterstown, MD, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, MD. Born on August 4, 1953, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late John Leonard and Barbara Jane Evans Norris. She was the loving wife of Jay Bertsch. Surviving her in addition to her husband are children: Adam Bertsch and wife Tyfanee of Reisterstown, MD, George Bertsch and wife Therese of Florida, and Jay Alan Bertsch and wife Lisa of Colorado, grandchildren: Colin, Chase, Austin, Tessa, Conner, and Keira, siblings: John Norris, Gayle Norris, James Norris, Jeanne Bertsch, Sharon Aponté, and Bridget Reynard, and a cousin: Barb Norris. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4, from 3-5 and 7-9 pm, with a memorial service to be held at 8 pm, at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathryn's name may be made to Ari's Bears online at https://arisbears.org/ Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 1, 2019
