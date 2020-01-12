|
Kathryn Lynn Bitzer, 70, of Carroll County, MD and Crescent City, FL, died peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born June 24, 1949 in Hazel Green, WI, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Lucille (Morris) McCarthy. She was the beloved wife of Jesse Livingston Bitzer III, to whom she was married for 50 years. Kathy was the Deputy Director of Human Services Programs of Carroll County. She ran all of the homeless shelters in the county and also worked with "Neighbors in Need." She was a recent recipient of the Sylvia Cannon Humanitarian Award. In addition to her devoted husband Jesse, she is survived by daughter, Karen Hoff and fiancé Jason White of Hampstead; son, Jesse L. Bitzer IV and wife Denise of Hanover, PA; sisters, Linda Jones of Crescent City, FL and Mary Middleton and husband Dan of Pomona Park, FL; grandchildren, Mason and Morgan Hoff, Jesse Bitzer V and Jarret Bitzer; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Westminster. Memorial contributions in Kathy's name may be made to Human Services Programs of Carroll County, 10 Distillery Dr., Westminster, MD 21157.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 12, 2020