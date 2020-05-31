Kathryn L. Crooks passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at home. Beloved wife of J. Edward Crooks. Kathryn was born in Hampstead, MD September 11, 1941. Daughter of the late Russell and Hollise Martin. Kathy worked for Maryland Casualty Insurance, Reisterstown Lumber Company and Carroll County School System. Kathy was the mother of two children, daughter Robin L. Freeman and her husband Kenny of Maysville, Kentucky and son John Ross Crooks of Upperco, Maryland. Grandmother of Misty L. Freeman of Maysville, Kentucky. She was the middle child of five including brother Russell Irvin Martin of Hampstead (deceased), sister in law of Janet Martin of Hampstead, MD, sister Helen Rappoldt and her late husband George of Plum Creek, Hanover, PA, brother Howard Martin and wife Sharon of Littlestown, PA, brother Kenneth Martin and wife Pam of Hanover, PA. Private graveside service will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, 10:00am at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 East Padonia Road, Timonium, MD 21093. Funeral service and Interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Memory of Kathy Crooks, to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be made at www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on May 31, 2020.