Kathryn Lee Riley (nee Shaffer), age 88 of Manchester, Maryland, passed away peacefully in her home on April 24, 2020, after a lengthy illness. Her husband of 68 years, Daniel C. Riley, Sr. was at her side. She was born in Westminster, Maryland to the late Arthur B. and Mary G. Shaffer. She was Mother to Thomas E. Riley and wife Deborah and Daniel (Chris) C. Riley, Jr. and wife Jamie. She was predeceased by her brother, Arthur (Bud) B. Shaffer, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy G. Peddicord of Westminster and brother Paul W. Shaffer of Hampstead. She was Grandmother to Brenden Riley, Daniel T. Riley and wife Kassie, Christian J. Riley and Allyson K. Gilberto. Great Grandmother to Tristan and Declan. She graduated from Westminster High School in 1949, and married in 1951. She was a life long member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Manchester, serving in various capacities over the years. She retired as Clerk-Treasurer for the Town of Manchester, as well as serving on the Manchester Town Council. She was a member of the DAR, Maryland Historical Society, and worked extensively with the Manchester Historical Organization. Her family was her passion, and she was an active volunteer for many organizations. After retirement she worked on the genealogy of her extended family and was consulted by people from all over the country to share her research. Sadly, due to current social restrictions, the funeral will be private. Daniel appreciates all of your love, support and prayers at this difficult time and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Immanuel Lutheran Church, PO Box 739, Manchester, MD 21102, or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at

