Kathryn "Doris" Yingling, 97, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Westminster, Crisfield, and Delaware, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Houston, Texas at the Houston Willowbrook Methodist Memorial Hospital. Born August 15, 1921, in Westminster, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Emma Kress. She was the wife of the late Harry LeRoy Yingling, Jr. whom she on married August 2, 1941. Mrs. Yingling was a graduate of Westminster High School and Strayer Business School. For many years both Mr. and Mrs. Yingling owned and operated the former Carroll Pastry Shop, a well known establishment located at 5-7 Main Street in Westminster. She also worked as a secretary at Carvel Hall Cutlery in Crisfield, MD. Mrs. Yingling was a member of the Lions Club in Crisfield. She also was a member of the former Westminster Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Surviving are sons Harry Leroy Yingling III and his wife, Estella, of Parkton, MD.; daughter Carol Lee Null of Sylvania, Ohio; and Charles Bryan Yingling and his wife, Tess, of Dover, PA.; and 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by daughter Jane Yingling Abbott and sisters Evelyn Royer, and grandson Ronnie Boone, and great-granddaughter Faith Boone. Memorial Services will be held at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will take place prior to the service beginning at 12:30. Interment of ashes will be held at Meadow Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Carroll County Times on June 23, 2019