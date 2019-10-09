Kathy Mae Reed (1945 - 2019)
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD
21102
(410)-374-2626
Obituary
Kathy Mae Reed, 74, of Manchester, MD, passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Born on March 7, 1945, in Carroll County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mabel Brooks Walker. She was the loving wife of the late Jack E. Reed, who passed away in 2018. Kathy was a loving wife and mother, and enjoyed spending time with her family as well as gardening. Surviving her are children: Brenda, Sherry, and Robert, brother: Robert, 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment are private. Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 9, 2019
