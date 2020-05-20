Kathy Marie Miller, 60, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Carroll Hospital in Westminster, MD. Born on July 7, 1959, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Jacqueline Sibley Russo. She was the beloved wife of Mark Stuart Miller. Kathy worked as a hospice nurse at Gilchrist Hospice and most recently at Carroll Hospice. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, and taking care of her animals. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Surviving her in addition to her husband is a son: Shawn Hale, a brother: Jeff Russo, a nephew: Zach Russo, and a niece: Paige Russo. Services and interment are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions in Kathy's memory may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on May 20, 2020.