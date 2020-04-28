Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Kathy Marie Voight, 68, of Westminster, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Kathy Marie Haifley was born on Thursday, September 6, 1951 to the late Richard Earl and Margaret Regina (Hess) Haifley. Kathy grew up in Carroll County and graduated in 1969 from Westminster High School. She went on to become a well-respected cosmetologist in Westminster for 30 years, as well as working at Barnes Service Center and the American Red Cross, before retiring in 2010. Kathy will be remembered most of all for her kind and giving spirit, always giving more of herself than she ever asked in return, especially if that meant countless hours of volunteer work or just making the time to talk to a friend. Throughout her life Kathy was never just a volunteer, but a tireless leader for youth programs such as the Westminster Jaycee's, Westminster Optimist Little League, school PTA, Cub Pack & Boy Scout Troop 393, St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church, and more. Above everything else Kathy fiercely loved her family. She married her husband Jay Cameron Voight on a rainy Preakness Saturday, May 16, 1981, in small wedding in her parents' back yard. That following year in July, their son, Timothy Cameron Voight, was born, and though she was reluctant to see her only child go to boot camp, Kathy was so incredibly proud when he joined the Navy after high school. Kathy's daily example of kindness and joy lives on through others, chiefly her grandchildren, whom she always said "she loved more than anything else in this world." She was so immensely proud of the enormous kindness and the spectacular artistic talent of her granddaughter Sophie; the gregarious charm and hugs of her grandson Thomas; and lastly the reserved sweetness and insightfulness of her grandson Cameron. In addition to her husband, son, and grandchildren, she is survived by daughter-in-law Anna-Marie Voight and her brother Jodie Haifley. She was predeceased by her brother Greg Haifley, and step-mom Eileen Campbell Haifley. Celebration of Life services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church at 700 Krider's Cemetery Road, Westminster, MD. 21158. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

Kathy Marie Voight, 68, of Westminster, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center. Kathy Marie Haifley was born on Thursday, September 6, 1951 to the late Richard Earl and Margaret Regina (Hess) Haifley. Kathy grew up in Carroll County and graduated in 1969 from Westminster High School. She went on to become a well-respected cosmetologist in Westminster for 30 years, as well as working at Barnes Service Center and the American Red Cross, before retiring in 2010. Kathy will be remembered most of all for her kind and giving spirit, always giving more of herself than she ever asked in return, especially if that meant countless hours of volunteer work or just making the time to talk to a friend. Throughout her life Kathy was never just a volunteer, but a tireless leader for youth programs such as the Westminster Jaycee's, Westminster Optimist Little League, school PTA, Cub Pack & Boy Scout Troop 393, St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church, and more. Above everything else Kathy fiercely loved her family. She married her husband Jay Cameron Voight on a rainy Preakness Saturday, May 16, 1981, in small wedding in her parents' back yard. That following year in July, their son, Timothy Cameron Voight, was born, and though she was reluctant to see her only child go to boot camp, Kathy was so incredibly proud when he joined the Navy after high school. Kathy's daily example of kindness and joy lives on through others, chiefly her grandchildren, whom she always said "she loved more than anything else in this world." She was so immensely proud of the enormous kindness and the spectacular artistic talent of her granddaughter Sophie; the gregarious charm and hugs of her grandson Thomas; and lastly the reserved sweetness and insightfulness of her grandson Cameron. In addition to her husband, son, and grandchildren, she is survived by daughter-in-law Anna-Marie Voight and her brother Jodie Haifley. She was predeceased by her brother Greg Haifley, and step-mom Eileen Campbell Haifley. Celebration of Life services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church at 700 Krider's Cemetery Road, Westminster, MD. 21158. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close