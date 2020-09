Or Copy this URL to Share

Kathy Marie Voight, of Westminster, passed away on April 26, 2020. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Benjamin's (Krider's) Lutheran Church, 700 Krider's Cemetery RD, Westminster, MD 21158. Refreshments will be served afterwards.



