Katie Marie Wilhelm
1993 - 2020
Katie Marie Wilhelm, 27, of Westminster, Maryland died on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore following a short battle with a rare lung disease. Born June 2, 1993 in San Dismas, California, she was the daughter of Scott Ogle and step-daughter of Candice Ogle. She was the loving wife of Alex Wilhelm. They were married on March 10, 2019. She was a devoted and loving mother to her baby daughter Bailey Kathleen Wilhelm. Katie was a graduate of Winters Mill High School in Westminster. She loved spending time with her baby girl and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, husband, and daughter she is survived by her paternal grandparents, Steve and Kathy Ogle; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Howard and Deanna Wilhelm; siblings, Sabrina Ogle, Elise and Trace Haze, Jarrett Sebring, Arwen and Nathan Ogle. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Carrollton Church of God Cemetery, 2151 Bethel Rd, Finksburg, MD. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 7th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis Street, Westminster. Due to COVID-19 pandemic and governors orders masks will be required while inside the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with final expenses.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
